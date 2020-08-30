ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.66. ConforMIS shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 212,863 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
