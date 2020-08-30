ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.66. ConforMIS shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 212,863 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.