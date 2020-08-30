Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

