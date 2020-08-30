Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Biocardia posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biocardia.

BCDA opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Biocardia has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

