Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $862.44

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $862.44 and traded as low as $848.44. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at $863.00, with a volume of 156,144 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 958.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.82%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.