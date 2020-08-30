MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.06

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and traded as low as $28.92. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 568 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

