Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.70

Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $10.36. Telstra shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 9,900 shares trading hands.

TLSYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

