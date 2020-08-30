HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $5.93. HYPERA S A/S shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 39,090 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC raised HYPERA S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

