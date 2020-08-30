Consolidated Operations Group Ltd (COG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 23rd

Consolidated Operations Group Ltd (ASX:COG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $64.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67. Consolidated Operations Group has a 52-week low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of A$0.10 ($0.07).

Consolidated Operations Group Company Profile

Armidale Investment Corporation Limited is a listed investment company and has significant interests in the finance, telecoms, and retail industries.

