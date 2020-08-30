Mader Group Limited (MAD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 17th

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.80. Mader Group has a 1 year low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of A$1.25 ($0.89).

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

