Mader Group Limited (MAD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 17th

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.80. Mader Group has a 1 year low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of A$1.25 ($0.89).
About Mader Group
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.