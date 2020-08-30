IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

