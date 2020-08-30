Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,454,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 124,982 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

