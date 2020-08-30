Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cimarex Energy has a payout ratio of 117.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

XEC stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

