BERNcash Price Down 32.2% This Week (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. BERNcash has a total market cap of $16,524.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00749813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.01766668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,653.90 or 1.00329240 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00147875 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005377 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

