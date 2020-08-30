Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 64.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 324,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 410,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 110,906 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 314,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 824,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.