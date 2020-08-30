Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,291 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Perspecta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Perspecta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

