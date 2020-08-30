Analysts Set Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price at $19.33

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

