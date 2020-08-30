WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $198.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $1,327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.