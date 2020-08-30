Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

