Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Target Price at €41.94

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.94 ($49.35).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAI shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €42.88 ($50.45) on Thursday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.69.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.