Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives $27.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

