Analysts Set J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $132.84

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.84.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,883 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,732 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

