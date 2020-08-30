Brokerages Set Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $218.63

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

ANET opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.71. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,498,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

