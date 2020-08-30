Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Receives $47.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at $61,062,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after acquiring an additional 930,257 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 65.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 910,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 373.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 750,165 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

