Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.54. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

