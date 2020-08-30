Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Inspirit Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 16,162,817 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

