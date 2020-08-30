ODEM Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, ODEM has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $207,637.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.32 or 0.05693285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015225 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ODEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.