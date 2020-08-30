Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Corporate Resource Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

About Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ)

Corporate Resource Services, Inc provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Resource Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Resource Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Robert Half International Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia
Robert Half International Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia
HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,117 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust
HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,117 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust
77,000 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
77,000 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Burlington Stores Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Burlington Stores Issues Quarterly Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report