Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.50%.

PDEX opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.64. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

