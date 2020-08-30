Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 157.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $288.99.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.38.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

