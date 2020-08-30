PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

