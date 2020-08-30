Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FLGT has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.57 million, a PE ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,843,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,562. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

