NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NetApp stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in NetApp by 356.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 113.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

