TenX (PAY) Market Cap Hits $14.95 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $20.64 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.32 or 0.05693285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015225 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,520,880 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars.

