GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0858 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $8.35 million and $110,063.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00501060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,374,834 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GAMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.