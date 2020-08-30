Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $30.35

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

