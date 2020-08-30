Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $30.35

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Profit Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Qurate Retail Inc Series A Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide
Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,074 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,074 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 802 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 802 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical
Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report