Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.03 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Serum has traded 88.7% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $143.03 million and $173.31 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00024664 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00149093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.01639849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.56 or 2.73642343 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

