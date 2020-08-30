Carboneum [C8] Token Achieves Market Cap of $174,214.38 (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market capitalization of $174,214.38 and approximately $30.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00149093 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.01639849 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00199175 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000834 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.
  • InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187322 BTC.
  • yearn.finance (YFI) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.56 or 2.73642343 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,709,306 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

