Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $3.60 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00031008 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $86.58 million and approximately $85.47 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.32 or 0.05693285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015225 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,314,590,460 coins and its circulating supply is 24,074,018 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.