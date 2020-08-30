Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Achieves $405,072.18

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $405,072.18 and approximately $29,197.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.32 or 0.05693285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

SENC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

