Opus Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Opus has a market cap of $268,823.20 and approximately $209.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00149093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.01639849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.56 or 2.73642343 BTC.

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

