ZB Token Hits One Day Volume of $17.80 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $118.86 million and $17.80 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.32 or 0.05693285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015225 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

