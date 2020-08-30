Dune Network Hits Market Cap of $4.95 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $2,860.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00149093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.01639849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.56 or 2.73642343 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 521,906,722 coins and its circulating supply is 419,847,608 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

