Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, CoinEx and Fatbtc. Hydro has a market cap of $3.48 million and $342,053.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.32 or 0.05693285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DEx.top, IDEX, BitForex, IDAX, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, Fatbtc and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

