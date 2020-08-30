KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Hits $155.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 1% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $155.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002214 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.