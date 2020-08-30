Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $359.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001408 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 158,064,713 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rise

