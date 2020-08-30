Fire Lotto (FLOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $105,159.55 and approximately $14.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00078686 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00288060 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002273 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039598 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

