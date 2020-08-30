Bitcoin Zero Market Cap Tops $63,835.05 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $63,835.05 and approximately $6,111.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00149093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.01639849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.56 or 2.73642343 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

