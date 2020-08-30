Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.52). Cutera posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 353.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 66.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cutera by 727.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cutera by 809.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 427.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUTR opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $124,000 Position in Dana Inc
Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $124,000 Position in Dana Inc
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $66,000 in Raymond James
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $66,000 in Raymond James
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in UGI Corp
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in UGI Corp
Valero Energy Co. Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Valero Energy Co. Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report