Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.52). Cutera posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 353.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 66.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cutera by 727.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cutera by 809.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 427.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUTR opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

