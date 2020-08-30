Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 34,879,803 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,879,803 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Marathon Oil worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,917,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

