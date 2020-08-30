Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

